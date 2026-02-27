The Afghan Taliban claimed on Friday (Feb 27) that it has launched drone strikes in its attack on Pakistan amid the escalated border tensions between the neighbouring countries. The situation got worse after a series of intesensed cross-bordwr strikes and military clashes. The Afghan Taliban claimed it has targeted strategic military installations in drone tsirkes in in retaliation for strikes on Kabul and Kandahar. The Taliban’s Ministry of Defence said its forces “successfully conducted" air strikes using drones to hit military targets across the border.

The strike reportedly took place at 11 in the morning. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that while militants attempted to use drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, they were successfully neutralised by anti-drone systems. He said there was “no damage to life or property", and that Pakistan’s defensive measures remain effective against such threats.

Moreover, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Islamabad's “patience has now run out". In a post on X, he accused the Taliban of failing to focus on regional stability and the welfare of the Afghan people. “Now it is open war between us," Asif said. He also accused Kabul of denying basic human rights, including those for women, which he said are guaranteed under Islam.