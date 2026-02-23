/El Mencho’s girlfriend helped commandos track him? Here’s what we know about operation to catch Mexico’s most wanted man

El Mencho was tracked through intelligence tied to his romantic partner, Mexican officials said, with US support aiding the operation that led to his death and widespread CJNG retaliation.
Mexico’s drug cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho", died on Sunday (Feb 22) while he was in custody after the military commandos launched an operation to trap him. This led to mayhem across the country as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful and feared criminal organisations in the country, unleashed a wave of violence across 20 Mexican states.
Mexico’s Secretary of National Defence, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, held a press conference on Monday (Feb 23) and revealed details of El Mencho’s arrest. He said that the cartel boss was located through tracking his romantic partner. The General revealed that El Mencho’s location was discovered on Friday through a trusted associate of a romantic partner of the drug lord, who was taken to a facility in Tapalpa, Jalisco.
“On February 21, she left the property and information was obtained that El Mencho remained at the location,” the official said. He also said that the cartel boss was detained with the help of American intelligence.
The members of CJNG torched businesses and erected burning blockades in retaliation for the killing of their leader, Mexico's most wanted man. As per the defence ministry, at least six of El Mencho's security guards were also killed, and three members of the Mexican military were injured.
As news of El Mencho's death spread, members of his cartel launched attacks in many towns and cities where the CJGN is active. Videos shared by the locals on the internet showed plumes of smoke rising above several towns and cities, including the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist place.