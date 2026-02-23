/El Mencho’s girlfriend helped commandos track him? Here’s what we know about operation to catch Mexico’s most wanted man

Mexico’s drug cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho", died on Sunday (Feb 22) while he was in custody after the military commandos launched an operation to trap him. This led to mayhem across the country as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful and feared criminal organisations in the country, unleashed a wave of violence across 20 Mexican states.