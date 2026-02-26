/'Never visited his island': Hillary Clinton denies any wrongdoing, says if committee wants truth on Epstein Files, 'ask Trump directly under oath'

LOGIN
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 24:22 IST

Hillary Clinton denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, saying she never met him or visited his properties, and urged the committee to question the current US president under oath if seeking truth.

Hillary Clinton testifies
(Photograph: Reuters)

Hillary Clinton testifies

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while testifying for the Epstein Files on Thursday (Feb 26), said that she has no information on the criminal activities of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

'Let me be as clear as I can'
(Photograph: AFP)

'Let me be as clear as I can'

“The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said.

'I do not recall ever...'
(Photograph: AFP)

'I do not recall ever...'

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that," she added. She also said that she, “like every decent person,” has been horrified to learn of Epstein's crimes.

'My heart breaks for the survivors'
(Photograph: Reuters)

'My heart breaks for the survivors'

“This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors, as well as the public who also want to get to the bottom of this matter. My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf,” she said.

'Steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein...'
(Photograph: Reuters)

'Steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein...'

Moreover, she also highlighted the work she has done to protect women and girls from human trafficking over the decades of her career. "A committee endeavouring to stop human trafficking would seek to understand what specific steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein to get away with his crimes in 2008," she said.

'Ask Trump directly'
(Photograph: Reuters)

'Ask Trump directly'

"If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files," she said.

