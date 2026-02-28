/Houthis to resume attacks on shipping routes and Israel ‘tonight’, say officials of rebel group

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have decided to resume missile and drone attacks on the Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel in support of Iran after the US and Israel launched attacks on the Islamic Republic on Saturday, said two senior Houthi officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One of the officials said the rebels’ first attack could come as soon as ‘tonight’. The rebels had ceased their attacks on the Red Sea shipping route as part of a deal with the Trump administration that also halted US strikes against the Houthis. They also stopped their attacks against Israel after ceasefire in October halted major fighting in Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces and the US Armed Forces have launched a broad and joint operation, named ‘Operation Roaring Lion’, to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time, the IDF said in a statement, adding that the Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. “The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel’s borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole,” the IDF said in a post on X.

‘Strikes on Iran thus far achieved very high success,‘ says report

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 said Israel assesses that the strikes on Iran thus far have achieved “very high success” in the goal of eliminating the Iranian leadership.

The report said the assessment related to senior commanders, and to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. It further said that “it is not clear that [Iran’s Supreme leader Ali] Khamenei did not undergo a dramatic event.”

An Israeli official said that the strikes in Iran targeted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Other top regime and military commanders were also targeted, but the results of the strikes are currently unclear, the official added.