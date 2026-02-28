/US, Israel attack Iran: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami killed in strike, claim reports. Who is he?

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 15:44 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 15:44 IST
Amir Hatami Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Israel launched pre-emptive strikes on Tehran; explosions heard. Tel Aviv declared a national emergency. Trump confirmed US forces in major Iran combat operations

Iran's Defence Minister, Major General Amir Hatami, has been reportedly killed in early airstrikes by Israel and the US, according to local media, though this has not been independently verified. Neither Iranian officials nor the Israeli military have confirmed the reports. Earlier, the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, escalating Middle East tensions. Massive explosions were reported in Tehran, with thick smoke seen rising from buildings. Casualty numbers remain unclear. “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said after the strikes.

Who is Amir Hatami?

Born in 1966 in Tehran, Hatami joined the Basij at 14 and began serving in the Iranian Army Ground Forces in 1984, participating in the Iran-Iraq War. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army in June 2025 by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, replacing Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, promoted after the assassination of General Mohammad Bagheri.

Trump confirms attack on Tehran

After the Israeli missile strikes, US President Donald Trump announced the US had launched “major combat operations” in Iran. In a video statement, Trump said, "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," adding the operation aimed to dismantle Iran's missile and naval capabilities.

Iran retaliated with 50–70 ballistic missiles fired at Israel, triggering sirens and emergency alerts across Tel Aviv.

Iran launches attack on Israel

The Israeli military has confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran, setting off warning sirens in several areas. In response, Israel declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay close to bomb shelters. Reports indicate a series of explosions in multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran near government and military sites, as well as in Kermanshah, Lorestan, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj. According to NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, connectivity in parts of Iran, especially in Tehran, has been significantly disrupted, with access levels falling to about 54 % of normal.

