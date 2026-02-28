/‘Dude, f**k meee’: US service member captures video of Iranian missile landing on Bahrain base of US Navy

A man, described on social media as a US service member in Bahrain, captured a real-time video of Iranian missiles hitting the Naval Support Activity Bahrain base on Saturday (Feb 28). You can watch the video at the bottom of this story. Shell-shocked by what he saw, the man could be heard saying, “Dude, f**k me, a f**king missile actually got through.”

"Oh s**t, Oh my God.. oh there's more... I gotta get the f**k out of here," he can be heard saying, as a plume of smoke emerged from the impact site of the alleged missile strike.

Baharain US Navy base attack: Did Iran penetrate US defence systems?

The Iranian missiles appear to have penetrated defences at Bahrain's Naval Support Activity base. In the video, multiple impacts occur amid smoke and explosions visible from the man's window. The strike appears to have been part of Iran's retaliation for Israeli-US attacks on Iranian facilities and leadership compounds earlier in the day. Saturday's events are an escalation of a conflict that began with heightened tensions over Iran's proxy activities and US threats to strike the Islamic Republic. According to unconfirmed reports, hypersonic missiles were used by Iran, overwhelming US Patriot and THAAD defence systems. If these strikes were indeed successful, they exposed potential gaps in America's Gulf-based defences.

Iran hits multiple US bases in Gulf region

NSA Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, near the Juffair area in Bahrain. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it launched ballistic missiles targeting multiple US bases across the Gulf region in retaliation for the Israel-US strikes. Besides NSA Bahrain, Iranian missiles hit Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and Al Salem base in Kuwait. Iranian state-affiliated media described the strikes as successful hits on US facilities.

Bahrain's state news agency BNA and the National Communications Centre confirmed that the US Navy's Fifth Fleet service centre was "subjected to a missile attack".

Air-raid sirens were activated across the island nation, with residents urged to shelter. The Bahraini government condemned the Iranian attack as a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty.

Damage, casualties, and escalation

Videos shared on social media showed fire and plumes of smoke rising from the base area, multiple explosions, and at least one direct missile impact near the facility in Mina Salman port in Juffair.

Some unconfirmed reports said a logistics facility or headquarters were specifically hit. There were no confirmed reports of casualties from the Bahrain strike at the time of writing.

US statements described it as an "active situation", with no immediate casualty figures released.

The base had already been evacuated at least partially, which may have limited harm. The escalation followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of "major combat operations in Iran", called Operation Epic Fury, involving strikes on Tehran and other sites.

Trump has been calling for regime change in Iran.

Fear of escalation and hit to oil trade

The Bahrain hit marks a significant direct Iran-US confrontation, raising risks to Gulf shipping, oil routes, and further escalation.

US embassies in the region have already issued shelter warnings and asked non-essential personnel and dependants of Americans in the area to depart from Bahrain.

Airspace has been closed in Iran as well as in several Gulf states.

Oil prices have been surging on fears of wider disruption to transit and fuel trade.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify social media visuals



