/ ‘US or Israel’: Which military attacked first on Iran?

Israel initiated the assault with a pre-emptive strike, immediately followed by the US. then both Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes against Iran. While President Donald Trump confirmed the US mission "Operation Epic Fury".
Israel initiated the joint assault against Iran on the morning of 28 February 2026. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated the IDF launched a pre-emptive attack to remove immediate threats to the state.
Immediately after Israel's initial wave, the US military launched its own offensive. President Donald Trump confirmed the start of major combat operations to eliminate threats from the Iranian regime.
The Pentagon officially codenamed the American military campaign 'Operation Epic Fury'. This coordinated assault utilised US Navy warships and aircraft to strike strategic targets across multiple Iranian cities.
While Israel fired the first shots, the entire operation was a joint effort. Israeli officials confirmed that the pre-emptive strikes had been planned for months in close coordination with Washington.
The first wave of explosions reportedly struck central Tehran. Missiles hit near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several key government ministries.
Following the initial strikes, the US may have deployed B-2 stealth bombers to target deeply buried nuclear facilities.
The joint US-Israeli attack triggered a rapid military response from Tehran. Iran fired retaliatory ballistic missiles at northern Israel and multiple US military bases across the Persian Gulf.