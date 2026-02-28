/Israel-US strikes Iran: IRGC hits US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, declares all American assets legitimate targets

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards on Saturday (Feb 28) claimed they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain as part of Operation True Promise 4, launched in response to a joint operation by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic after the failure of recent nuclear talks in Oman and Switzerland. The military strikes, named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, hit over 30 sites across Iran, including government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities.

“The IRGC’s missiles and drones have struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other American bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military and security centres in the heart of the occupied territories, delivering severe blows,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, AFP reported.

The IRGC further declared all US bases, resources and interests throughout the region legitimate targets for the Iranian army.

Iranian missiles and drones also targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US installation in the region, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE. It also launched a “first wave” of extensive missile attacks toward Israel, prompting the country to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

The Saturdays' joint strikes by the US and Israel follow the failure of indirect negotiations held in Oman and Switzerland earlier this month after Washington issued a 10-day deadline for Iran to agree to a “zero-enrichment” nuclear framework.

However, Tehran has repeatedly denied any intention of developing nuclear weapons, while US negotiators pressed for zero enrichment, a demand Iran says is necessary for its civilian nuclear energy requirements.

Additionally, the US and Israel demanded that the deal include not just nuclear curbs but also the dismantling of Iran’s long-range ballistic missile programme and a halt to regional proxy funding.

In June 2025, following escalated tensions between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s support for proxies against Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon, the US and Israel jointly launched Operation Midnight Hammer. Seven US B-2 stealth bombers flew from Missouri to strike three major nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.