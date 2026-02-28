/WATCH | First visuals of air strikes on 'hundreds of targets' in Iran released by Israel

The Israeli Air Force shared the first visuals of strikes on Iran, posting a video on X showing military targets, including missile launchers, hit. In the post, they said, “hundreds of targets were struck in western Iran. In parallel to the Air Force strikes in Iran, the air defense array is operating to intercept threats launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel.”

Watch the video released by IDF here

The Israeli military stated that its attacks on Iran, conducted in coordination with the United States, hit dozens of military sites and came after months of joint planning between the two allies. "The strike targeted dozens of military targets and was carried out as part of a broad, coordinated, and joint operation against the regime," the army said in a statement. "In the months preceding the strike, close and joint planning was conducted between the IDF and the US military, enabling the execution of the broad strike in full synchronisation and coordination between the two militaries," it added.

Intercepted second round of Iranian missile attacks: UAE

The United Arab Emirates reported that it intercepted a second wave of Iranian attacks, noting that missile fragments landed across the capital, Abu Dhabi, but caused no injuries, following an initial wave that killed one civilian. “The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defences successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles,” it says in a statement. “Fragments of the intercepted missiles fell in various areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Mohamed bin Zayed City and Al Falah,” it adds, confirming “there were no injuries in these locations.”