T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli's THIS record as Pakistan fight for semis spot

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan toppled India’s Virat Kohli in a unique list as Pakistan continued their fight to reach semfinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Playing against Sri Lanka in the final Super 8 match of Group 2, Sahibzada scored his latest hundred to go past Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. A 65-run win for Pakistan would see them qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinal; if not, New Zealand will take the second spot alongside England in Group 1.

Sahibzada runs the show

Having been put into bat first, it was the pairing of Sahibzada and Fakhar Zaman that took the attack against Sri Lanka's bowlers. The pair was scoring runs left, right and centre as they scored 64 runs in the Powerplay. Sahibzada scored his fourth T20 World Cup fifty in the process and equaled Virat’s tally there as well. He and Zaman put together an opening stand of 176 runs, the highest for any wicket in a T20 World Cup edition.

While Zaman was unfortunate to miss out after he was dismissed for 84, Sahibzada did not have the same misfortune. He scored his second T20 World Cup hundred, joining Brian Lara as the only other person on the list.

Most runs in a T20 WC edition

323* - Sahibzada Farhan in 2026*

319 - Virat Kohli in 2014

317 - T Dilshan in 2009

303 - Babar Azam in 2021

302 - M Jayawardene in 2010

In the end, Pakistan scored 212/8 in their 20 overs and gave Sri Lanka a tough target to chase in the quest for the semis. Pakistan need to win by 65 or more runs to qualify for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup or else New Zealand will take second spot and reach the semis alongside England.