Two rainbows appeared outside Buckingham Palace moments before Queen’s death

Two rainbows appeared outside Buckingham Palace moments before it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. Scores of people had gathered outside the royal palace after officials warned that she was 'under medical supervision'.

England’s longest-reigning monarch passed away this afternoon. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” they added.

This formal statement was posted outside Buckingham Palace moments before the heavy downpour stopped, giving way to two beautiful rainbows over the London landmark.

Many on Twitter construed this as the representation of the Queen and Prince Philip, while others interpreted it differently.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022 ×

Prince Philip is waiting for his beloved 💔🌈🌈 — Michelle Merrill (@SaltyPatriot81) September 8, 2022 ×

It was her leaving us 😢😢😢💔💔💔💔 — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) September 8, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, her older son Charles has been declared as the King of Britain with immediate effect. Henceforth, the 73-year-old will be known as King Charles III.

While his older son Prince William will inherit his father's other title, Duke of Cornwall, and his wife Catherine will be known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

There will also be a new title for Charles' wife, whose full title will be Queen Consort—a term used for the spouse of the monarch.

King Charles released a heartbreaking statement, expressing grief over the death of his mother, the Queen.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said in a statement on Thursday.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

