Two flights in two days: Another Qantas airplane reports mid-air trouble; forced to turn back

On Thursday, a Qantas Airways flight en route to Fiji from Sydney had to turn back after a possible mechanical failure.

This is the Australian airline’s second flight in just two days to experience trouble mid-air.

On Wednesday (January 18) emergency services were called to assemble as part of an “emergency response” after Qantas Flight QF144 from Auckland, New Zealand to Sydney, Australia had issued a mid-air mayday call after experiencing trouble with one of its engines.

In the latest incident, Flight QF101 was forced to return to Sydney after pilots received a fault indicator about a potential mechanical issue, reports Bloomberg.

As per Qantas, following the fault indicator, the crew followed standard procedure, and the aircraft made a normal landing in Sydney.

The Thursday flight was also a Boeing Co. 737, a plane of the same model as the one that had been issued the mayday on Wednesday. It is a twin-engine aeroplane, which, in case of engine failure, can safely fly with the other working engine.

In its statement the airline said that the fault was not related to engine trouble, the plane would undergo an examination by engineers. Qantas also stated that engine failures as such are rarely happening and that its pilots are fully trained to manage them safely.

