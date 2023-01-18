Qantas flight issue mid-air 'mayday' after issues with engine; makes safe landing at Sydney airport

Ambulance services have been ordered as part of an "emergency response" to a flight carrying more than 100 passengers.

In a statement to the press, an ambulance service spokesperson revealed that "paramedics have been called," for Qantas Flight QF144 from Auckland, New Zealand to Sydney, Australia.

As per a report by Australia’s Channel Nine television news, there were "reports of an engine failure". The aeroplane is a Boeing 737-800, a twin-engine plane, which means it can land safely with just one engine.

The flight as per an AFP report had issued a mid-air mayday alert while flying over the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand.

As per the Australian government's aviation regulator, a mayday call indicates that "an aircraft is in grave and imminent danger and requires immediate assistance".

The plane has now reportedly landed safely at the Sydney airport.

(With inputs from agencies)

