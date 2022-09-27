Trying to escape mobilisation, Russians pay $27,000 for seats on private planes out of country

A few days back, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, issued the country's first call for mobilisation since World War 2. Following this announcement, many citizens attempting to avoid the army drafting hastily departed the country. Countless others are still trying to get out.

Men of military age are rushing to flee the nation in response to the Kremlin's announcement of partial mobilisation. According to reports, most travellers are en route to Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, countries that don't require visas for entry for Russians.

In Moscow, the demand for seats on private planes has exponentially risen in the last few days.

According to the Guardian, as a result of concerns that government officials intend to bar men of mobilisation age from leaving the country, people are now paying between $21,600 and $27,000 (£20,000 and £25,000) for one seat on a private plane out of Russia. While those looking to book an eight-seater plane must spend between $86,500 and $151,300 (£80,000 and £140,000), which is a significant hike on the standard fare.

Guardian quoted Yevgeny Bikov the director of a broker jet company, Your Charter as saying that earlier his company used to get around 50 booking requests a day but now they get close to 5,000. "The situation is absolutely crazy at the moment," he added.

Eduard Simonov of FlightWay, a company that offers private jet flights says that the demand for one-way flights to Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Dubai has increased by 50 times.

While the majority of one-way commercial jet tickets have already sold out for the upcoming days, Russia's border crossings, are also witnessing miles-long traffic bottlenecks.

Many worry that this situation is causing a brain drain in a country that, per a study, is already on track to lose 15 per cent of its millionaires this year as its wealthiest citizens leave the country.

This exodus is anticipated to intensify as a result of the mobilisation, which may worsen the economic harm to Russia.

