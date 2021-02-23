Trump to announce himself 'presumptive 2024 nominee' for President soon: Report

The infamous former US President, Donald Trump, is all set to appear before the cameras for his first post-White House speech at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) which is scheduled for February 28.

Beeming with confidence, despite a historic defeat in the US election 2020, Trump is ready to announce himself as Republicans' "presumptive 2024 nominee" for president, reports claim.

Trump will be addressing the CPAC on Sunday and will reportedly make the announcement there, the news site Axios reported citing multiple anonymous sources.

If the reports come true, it won't be the first time Trump hints at running for President in CPAc as in the past, too, he has used the platform to express his intentions of gaining power.

CPAC is one of the largest annual gatherings of political conservatives — one that trump regularly participates in and enjoys.

An anonymous "longtime adviser" was quoted by the US media who claim that Trump will use the stage to show his strength and power that he, apparently, still possesses in a message relaying around 'I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.'

"Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots," Trump's close adviser, Jason Miller, said.

This is echoing in the tone and words of a few republican officials too, such as Steve Scalise, n important member of House leadership who refuses to acknowledge trump's defeat and has time and again stressed how 'calmly' has trump handled his departure from the White House.

"I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House," he said after visiting the former US President at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. "He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing."

This is also lining up with the findings of a recent poll, conducted by Politico-Morning Consult, that revealed that Trump's popularity within the Republican Party has not decreased even after the impeachment trial as 59 per cent of Republicans said they would happily support the former US President to play a prominent role in their Republican Party. Further, 54 per cent of Republicans said they would like to support Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary election.