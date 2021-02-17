Donald Trump preferred candidate for 2024 presidential election: Poll

While the former reality TV star Donald Trump has faced immense criticism, several allegations and two impeachment trials, turns out he is still the number one choice for the US election 2024.

A recent poll conducted by Politico-Morning Consult revealed that Trump's popularity within the Republican Party has not decreased even after impeachment trials.

As per the poll, which was released three days after Trump's acquittal in his second impeachment trial, 59 per cent of Republicans said they would happily support the former US President to play a prominent role in their Republican Party.

Further, 54 per cent of Republicans said they would like to support Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary election. This number is the same as the amount of Republicans who wanted to show support to the defeated leader back in November. However, the number had taken a dip after the Capitol riot that took place on January 06 and were organised by Trump's supporters.

Till now, Trump has not given a clear message about whether or not he would be returning for the presidential elections in 2024. However, it was being assumed that his chances of being the favoured candidate would have taken a dip within his party. This poll has shown otherwise.

Surprisingly, after Trump's acquittal, the number of people in the party who think he should play a major role in the Republican party has increased by 18 per cent.

It was also observed that before the trials, more Republicans thought that Trump was personally responsible for the Capitol riots.

Between January 06 and 07, 76 per cent of Republicans thought it was rioters fault and 41 per cent believed Trump was responsible too. However, between February 14 and 15, the figures changed and only 27 per cent of Republicans believed that Trump had a hand in the Capitol riots and 85 per cent of party members blamed the rioters.