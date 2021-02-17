'Unsmiling political hack': Trump lashes out at Mitch McConnell after impeachment trial

The former US President Donald Trump, who has recently been acquitted in his second impeachment trial, has turned against the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell.

Taking about the impeachment trial, McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the US Capitol riots.

"There is no question former President Trump bears moral responsibility," McConnell wrote in an op-ed for Wall Street Journal on Monday. "His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world's largest megaphone. His behavior during and after the chaos was also unconscionable, from attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the riot to praising the criminals after it ended."

This has angered Trump, who is known to be a sore loser. "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," he said in a statement released by his political action committee.

The defeated former President did not stop at that, and continued name-calling McConnell — one of the many things he is infamous for.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," he said in his statement. "He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."

Calling him a 'third rate' leader, Trump said he regrets supporting McConnell when he 'begged' for help in Kentucky during the US election 2020.

"This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future!," Trump said.