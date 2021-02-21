Donald Trump to appear for first post-White House speech in CPAC

The reality TV star and infamous former US President, Donald Trump, has decided to finally face the cameras since he lost his voice on social media platforms.

Trump will be giving his first post-White House speech later this month, a source familiar with the plan was quoted by news agency AFP.

He will be delivering a speech at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) which is scheduled for February 28. CPAC is one of the largest annual gatherings of political conservatives — one that trump regularly participates in and enjoys.

After his historic defeat and a follow-up of unverified allegations and riots, Trump will take the stage at this year's CPAC to talk about "the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement," the source revealed.

Known for his hatred towards the immigrants — most famously seen in the example of the Mexico wall — Trump is also expected to challenge the "disastrous amnesty and border policies" of his opponent and the current US President Joe Biden.

After being shyly forced out of the White House on January 20, Trump has been residing in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

He has also been stripped off his accounts on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. With no source to yell out his thoughts, Trump has now started talking on a channel Newsmax about his future plans.

"I won't say yet but we have tremendous support. And I'm looking at poll numbers that are through the roof," he said confidently. "Let's say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down, they would go down like a dead balloon. But the numbers are very good, they're very high."

The tensions will also be high in CPAC as this will be the first gathering where Republicans will come together after many of them voted in favour of their Presidential candidate being impeached for inciting violence on January 06, leading to US Capitol riots.

Trump has also openly taken a dig at the Republican Senator Mitch McConnell who had taken the mainstage in criticising Trump for his actions.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in a statement.