Casino formerly owned by Donald Trump demolished

A casino where celebrities including Hulk Hogan and Keith Richards hung out and was formerly owned by Donald Trump was demolished on Wednesday in Atlantic City.

The demolition which was done using 3,000 sticks of dynamite reduced the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino to a pile of rubble in a few seconds.

This is the moment Trump Plaza, the first casino Donald Trump ever built and a faded vestige of Atlantic City's glamorous past, came crashing down in a cloud of dirt, dust and noise.

A number of loud explosions were heard after the detonator button was hit shortly after 9 am and the gigantic building collapsed in less than 20 seconds.

The building was opened in 1984 and was one of the first of the many properties owned by Trump in the country's coastal gambling town.

It was Trump's first of the many properties in the Atlantic City and was closed since 2014 post which it has undergone little to no maintenance.

The building's exterior had crumbled due to several storms and in mid-June, the city's Mayor Marty Small ordered the structure's demolition, calling it a danger to residents.

Since 2016, the building was owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

In 2014, Trump had filed a lawsuit urging his name to be removed from the two-building complex, insisting that Trump's name on it harms the former president's brand.

He once owned up to four casinos in the gambling city with the Trump World's Fair and the Trump Taj Mahal closed in 1999 and 2016 respectively, while the Trump Marina sold by creditors in 2011.

