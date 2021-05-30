Trump promises re-run in US election 2024 if his health allows: Reports

The infamous former US president, Donald Trump, has assured a re-run in the 2024 elections, but only if his health permits him.

As per a few local reports, Trump told his aides that after losing to Joe Biden in US election 2020, he is planning to run for the White House again in 2024 if he in good health.

This has strengthened the rumours around Trump’s re-run. Rep Ronny Jackson had also hinted to a local reporter, few days back, that the former reality TV star will be returning to the race next term.

"He has been saying he's going to. He's seriously considering it — he's probably going to do it — so we'll see what happens," Jackson had said.

The claims have come at a time when the US media has been abuzz with the physical changes being spotted in Trump in his post-presidency days. Since leaving White House, Trump has shed nearly 15 pounds and has also given up on his favourite M&M sweets, and several other snacks that the former lover of Diet Coke used to consume on daily basis.

This change in Trump’s physical health has happened due to his regular golfing sessions and dietary restrictions that he adopted after his health scare when he struggled to recover from the deadly coronavirus.

Trump has also told local news channel, Fox News, that he is “very seriously” considering re-running for the post in 2024 and has claimed to have support of majority of the Republicans.