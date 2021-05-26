Grand jury starts investigating Donald Trump's tax evasions, hush money

A grand jury has convened in New York on Tuesday to start investigating the criminal charges on former US president Donald Trump regarding his shady business dealings and hush money.

The investigation will be focusing on Trump’s wide range of criminal accusations, mainly involving matters of hush money paid to women, tax invasions, improper property valuations and more.

Cyrus Vance Jr, Manhattan district attorney, has been conducting an investigation into Trump’s malpractices.

The grand jury will be looking into the matters where Trump has been accused of paying hush women to tackle his hidden sexual relationships with women also his improper relations with lenders. It will also look into the donations the Trump empire has made to evade tax.

Trump, however, has labelled this investigation as a “witch hunt” and has claimed he is being “unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system”.

As the former president plans to re-run for White House in 2024 elections, he has accused the opposition party of carrying out this "witch hunt" to slimmer down his chances of winning the next election and misleading his supporters.

Vance will also be investigating whether Trump’s employees were paid off-the-books compensations for their apartments, school tuitions and more.

