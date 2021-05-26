Reforms, assurance and Cheetos: Floyd's family meets Biden on George's death anniversary

As the US chanted 'Black Lives Matter' all around the city to mark one year since George Floyd's death, his family visited the White House to talk to the US President and urge stricter police reforms.

Floyd’s family was invited to the White House to meet Joe Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Tuesday in a private meeting.

Also read | Year after George Floyd's death, poll reveals how Americans feel about race relations

This meeting was seen as a sign of change brought back by the Biden administration. The previous administration, led by Donald Trump, was infamous for lack of empathy and genuine emotion.

"It takes a lot of courage to go through it." Joe Biden said. "And they've been wonderful." Biden also laughed about how Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter asked for snacks when she came in and had cheetos and milk.

The family was more than happy to meet the Biden administration and described Biden to be a "genuine guy".

Also read | A year after George Floyd, Los Angeles confronts its future and its past

"They always speak from the heart and it's a pleasure just to be able to have the chance to meet with them when we have that opportunity to," Philonise, Floyd's brother said.

While the private meeting, which went on for more than an hour, was criticised as a 'just for show' by some of the critics and opposition of the Biden administration, the Floyd family had an important task up their sleeve — police reform bill.

Floyd’s family has urged Biden to bring in a bill for stricter police reforms which will make sure such tragedies do not happen again.

Also read | George Floyd case: US judge postpones trial for three ex-cops

"If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, you can make federal law to protect people of colour," Philonise said.

Biden assured the family that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will soon be passed, under which chokeholds will be banned for the police.

"He let us know that he supports passing the bill, but he wants to make sure that it’s the right bill and not a rushed bill," Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew confirmed.

Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, was seen chanting "Say his name" while entering the White House and proudly claimed ‘daddy has changed the world’ when the leaders asked her about her deceased dad.