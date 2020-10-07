Trump has shown no coronavirus symptoms for the past 24 hours: White House physician Sean Conley

White House physician Sean Conley said today that US President Donald Trump has had no coronavirus symptoms for the past 24 hours.

"The president this morning says 'I feel great," Conley said.

Trump had returned to the White House on Monday after being tested positive for the virus last week. The US president was admitted at the Walter Reed military medical center for three days.

Meawhile, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said he wasn't in favour of going on the TV debate with Trump if the US president still had sytmptoms.

"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed," Biden said, adding," "If he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate."

Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after his first debate with Biden.

"It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by... what the docs say is the right thing to do," Biden added.

Biden and Trump are set to clash again on October 15. The US president had said earlier that he was "looking forward" to the next debate.