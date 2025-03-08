Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia's latest missile attacks on Dobropillya, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which claimed at least 12 lives. He said that Moscow's objectives remain unchanged and that tougher sanctions are necessary.

In other news, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the state cabinet has approved the scheme to provide ₹2,500 every month to women. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a budget of ₹5,100 crore has been allocated for the initiative.

‘Everything that helps Putin must collapse’: Zelensky says ‘Russia’s goals unchanged’ after airstrike kills 12

On Women's Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves ₹2,500 monthly aid for women; AAP's Atishi says ‘still waiting’

‘Free speech’ but with limits: 'Equality', 'pregnant people' among words banned under Trump’s ‘woke’ crackdown

One of President Donald Trump’s first actions upon returning to office in January was a sweeping removal of “woke” language across federal government websites. According to an investigation by The New York Times, this directive has led to hundreds of terms being erased or avoided in official communications.

As most male actors deal with Russia war, Ukrainian theatre rebuilds itself with all-female cast

With more than three years of the Russia-Ukraine war, the male Ukrainian actors have also joined the war, fighting for their country as Moscow continues to attack Kyiv. Ruslana Ostapko, a 43-year-old Ukrainian actor took to the stage, wearing a black leather jacket and with a moustache painted on her face. She has been performing in multiple traditionally male roles in a recent production of the Chernihiv Regional Youth Theater.

Two women including Israeli tourist raped, male friend killed while stargazing in Karnataka's Hampi; two arrested

Two women, including an Israeli tourist and a homestay owner, were gang-raped near Hampi in Karnataka on Thursday night. One of the male tourists who was accompanying them was found dead on Saturday morning.

'They aim at domination': Khamenei condemns ‘bullying’ after Trump’s military action threat against Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday (Marc) criticised what he called “bullying tactics” following US President Donald Trump’s latest warnings of potential military action against Tehran.

‘You’re the troublemaker’: Trump snarks at reporter for asking question about Musk-Rubio clash

Hours after the US media reported about some heated exchange between Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a cabinet meeting, US President Donald Trump denied the reports of a clash between his two Cabinet members.

Netanyahu thanks Trump for backing Israel against 'monstrous' Hamas after US prez warns 'hell to pay'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (March 8) thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting Israel against Hamas.

IND vs NZ: Injury scare for Virat Kohli ahead of Champions Trophy final – Report

Ace India batter Virat Kohli suffered a blow to his knee during training ahead of the India-New Zealand Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 9). While facing a seamer in the nets at the ICC Academy, Kohli was hit on his knee, prompting him to drop guards and stop training, per reports. The Indian physio ran towards him and applied a spray, wrapping the injured area with a bandage.

New rumoured plot details of Captain Marvel’s role in Avengers: Doomsday

Following the leak of concept art for Avengers: Doomsday, several alleged plot details have surfaced online. The most intriguing rumour so far suggests that Robert Downey Jr. is set to portray Doctor Doom, a character who, much like Thanos, sees himself as a hero and is willing to sacrifice entire universes to save his own.