Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday (8 March 2025) that the state cabinet has approved the scheme to provide ₹2,500 per month to women.

Advertisment

A budget of ₹5,100 crore has been allocated for the initiative, which was part of the BJP’s election manifesto under the name Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. The scheme aims to offer financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections.

Also read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and AAP leader Atishi bicker over 'election promises'

Scheme approved on Women’s Day

Advertisment

“Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme – the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide ₹2,500 to the women,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

महिला दिवस पर नारी सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक कदम!



महिला दिवस के अवसर पर दिल्ली की माताओं-बहनों से किया गया वादा पूरा करते हुए हमारी सरकार ने महिला समृद्धि योजना के लिए ₹5100 करोड़ आवंटित किए हैं। जल्द ही हर पात्र महिला को ₹2500 प्रति माह दिए जाएँगे, जिससे वे आर्थिक रूप से… pic.twitter.com/5wizylNilH — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) March 8, 2025

She further said, “We made a provision of ₹5,100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me, and the registration for the scheme will begin soon – a portal will be launched soon.”

Advertisment

Also read: Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s 4th woman CM, holds 10 key portfolios, including finance and women's development

However, Gupta did not clarify the exact eligibility criteria or the number of beneficiaries expected to receive the financial aid.

'Modi Ki Guarantee'

During the Delhi Assembly election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government. He had also referred to it as “Modi ki guarantee” and promised that payments would start by 8 March.

AAP questions the delay

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was ousted from power in Delhi, criticised the BJP for not implementing the scheme immediately.

दिल्ली की सभी महिलाओं को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई।



आज दिल्ली की सब महिलायें अपने फ़ोन को ताक कर इंतज़ार कर रही हैं कि ₹2500 बैंक में जमा होने का मैसेज उनके फ़ोन पर कब आयेगा। pic.twitter.com/m7PYg5ciUn — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 8, 2025

Also read: Rekha Gupta’s first action as Delhi CM? Grand ‘Yamuna aarti’ with BJP ministers | Watch

“Before the Delhi elections, Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda had assured that in the very first cabinet meeting, the scheme will be approved and every woman in Delhi will receive ₹2,500 in her bank account by March 8. The first cabinet meeting took place on Thursday evening, but there was no such announcement,” said Delhi’s Leader of Opposition, Atishi.

She added, "Women have phones out, waiting for ₹2,500."

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP’s move sparks speculation

BJP’s victory in Delhi

The BJP made a strong comeback in Delhi, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly election. This marked its return to power in the capital after 26 years. AAP was reduced to 22 seats, while the Congress failed to win any.

(With inputs from agencies)