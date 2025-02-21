Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Delhi Minister, on Thursday (Feb 20) announced the allocation of portfolios among her Council of Ministers. Gupta, the fourth woman CM of India's national capital, has kept a number of important portfolios, including finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development, with her.

Which portfolios does CM Rekha Gupta have?

As per a PTI news agency report, the newly appointed CM has been assigned a total of 10 portfolios, the highest among all the ministers in Delhi's new government.

Her responsibilities include:

General Administration Services Finance Revenue Women and Child Development Land and Building Information and Public Relations Vigilance Administrative Reforms Planning and any other department not allocated to other ministers

Rekha Gupta's cabinet picks

Following a cabinet meeting, CM Gupta, in her inaugural press conference as chief minister, announced that Parvesh Verma, who defeated ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal on the New Delhi assembly seat, has been allotted multiple portfolios:

Public Works Department

Legislative Affairs

Irrigation & Flood Control

Water

Gurudwara Elections

Ashish Sood has been assigned six departments:

Home

Power

Urban Development

Education

Higher Education

Training & Technical Education

Kapil Mishra, a turncoat politician who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been made the minister for:

Law & Justice

Labour

Employment

Development

Art

Culture & Language

Tourism

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted:

Industries

Food & Supplies

Environment

Forest & Wild Life

Ravinder Indraj has been made minister of:

Health & Family Welfare

Transport

Information Technology

Pankaj Singh's portfolio includes:

Social Welfare

Welfare of SC & ST

Cooperative

Election

The portfolio appointments have been confirmed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, a notification issued by the general administrative department stated.

(With inputs from agencies)