Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Delhi Minister, on Thursday (Feb 20) announced the allocation of portfolios among her Council of Ministers. Gupta, the fourth woman CM of India's national capital, has kept a number of important portfolios, including finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development, with her.
Also read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and AAP leader Atishi bicker over 'election promises'
Which portfolios does CM Rekha Gupta have?
As per a PTI news agency report, the newly appointed CM has been assigned a total of 10 portfolios, the highest among all the ministers in Delhi's new government.
Her responsibilities include:
- General Administration
- Services
- Finance
- Revenue
- Women and Child Development
- Land and Building
- Information and Public Relations
- Vigilance
- Administrative Reforms
- Planning and any other department not allocated to other ministers
Also read | Rekha Gupta’s first action as Delhi CM? Grand ‘Yamuna aarti’ with BJP ministers | Watch
Rekha Gupta's cabinet picks
Following a cabinet meeting, CM Gupta, in her inaugural press conference as chief minister, announced that Parvesh Verma, who defeated ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal on the New Delhi assembly seat, has been allotted multiple portfolios:
- Public Works Department
- Legislative Affairs
- Irrigation & Flood Control
- Water
- Gurudwara Elections
Ashish Sood has been assigned six departments:
- Home
- Power
- Urban Development
- Education
- Higher Education
- Training & Technical Education
Kapil Mishra, a turncoat politician who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been made the minister for:
- Law & Justice
- Labour
- Employment
- Development
- Art
- Culture & Language
- Tourism
Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted:
- Industries
- Food & Supplies
- Environment
- Forest & Wild Life
Ravinder Indraj has been made minister of:
- Health & Family Welfare
- Transport
- Information Technology
Pankaj Singh's portfolio includes:
- Social Welfare
- Welfare of SC & ST
- Cooperative
- Election
The portfolio appointments have been confirmed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, a notification issued by the general administrative department stated.
(With inputs from agencies)