New Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta hit back at the former CM Atishi on Friday (Feb 21) after the latter accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of “breaking election promises”.

“The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, who are they to question us?... We had a cabinet meeting on day one, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of ₹10 lakhs ($11,537) to the people of Delhi on the first day,” the Delhi CM said.

“They don't have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed,” Gupta further added.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?... We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the… pic.twitter.com/3OJjWRjcUF — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

Atishi's allegations

In a video posted on the social media platform X on Thursday (Feb 20), Atishi accused that the BJP has promised to pass the scheme in the first cabinet meeting itself to give ₹2,500 ($28.84) to Delhi women.

"The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi," she said in the video.

भाजपा की दिल्ली सरकार ने पहले दिन से ही दिल्लीवालों को धोखा देना शुरू कर दिया।



चुनाव से पहले पीएम मोदी और सभी भाजपा नेताओं ने वादा किया था कि पहली कैबिनेट में ही दिल्ली की हर महिला को ₹2500/महीना देने की योजना पास करेंगे। लेकिन आज पहली कैबिनेट हुई और इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ।… pic.twitter.com/TqxKtvnhPQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 20, 2025

Atishi questions Rekha Gupta

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Friday (Feb 21), Atishi said, "Today, I want to ask Ms Rekha Gupta that is she going to prove Modiji a liar again or ₹2,500 ($28.84) will be credited to the accounts of all women of Delhi by March 8?"

Atishi was seen holding a sign with Rekha Gupta's picture which read "₹2,500 ($28.84) kab ayenge?" (When will ₹2,500 ($28.84) be credited?) along with some other women holding the ones with picture of the Indian Prime Minister with hashtag #ModiJhootaHai.

