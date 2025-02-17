An earthquake with magnitude 4.0 struck India's capital on Monday (Feb 17) morning around 5.36 am, with residents experiencing strong tremors and the epicentre was in South West Delhi near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

The Delhi Police, reacted to the early morning tremors across the national capital and issued an emergency helpline number.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!. For any emergency help #Dial112," posts @DelhiPolice.”

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi reacts

Delhi's caretaker Chief Minister Atishi reacted to the strong earthquake tremors felt in the city. She prayed for everyone’s safety.

“A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe,” wrote Atishi on X.

Atishi’s post was reshared by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who further said, “I pray for the safety of everyone.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the news of the early morning earthquake tremors, saying, “Major earthquake tremors felt!”

Why did a 4.0 magnitude earthquake feel so strong?

Although the 4.0-magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, its effects were intensified due to its shallow depth and location near populated areas. This proximity meant seismic waves had less distance to travel, resulting in stronger shaking and amplified tremors.

Delhi, which falls in Seismic Zone IV, is prone to moderate-to-strong earthquakes, making localised tremors more pronounced as the. Experts noted that high rise buildings sway more due to their design, increasing the perceived intensity of shaking.

(With inputs from agencies)