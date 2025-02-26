The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has triggered political speculation by nominating its Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjeev Arora, for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly by-poll.

Reacting to his candidature, Arora expressed gratitude towards AAP’s leadership. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Humbled and grateful to the leadership AAP for reposing faith in me to contest the Ludhiana West bye-elections. As someone deeply connected to my hometown, I look forward to serving my people with dedication and sincerity."

This decision has fueled rumours that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi assembly seat in the recent elections, could be looking at a route back into Parliament.

If Arora vacates his Rajya Sabha seat to contest the Punjab assembly by-poll, it could open a path for Kejriwal to secure a place in the Upper House. However, the party has denied any such possibility.

AAP dismisses speculation on kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha bid

Amid growing political chatter, AAP has issued a clarification, denying any plans for Kejriwal to move to the Rajya Sabha.

संजीव अरोड़ा जी अपने क्षेत्र में काफ़ी Active रहते हैं इसलिए वो चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।



जहां तक ​​अरविंद केजरीवाल जी का सवाल है, मीडिया सूत्र पहले कह रहे थे कि वे पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे। अब कह रहे हैं कि वे राज्यसभा से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। ये दोनों सूत्र बिल्कुल गलत हैं।



अरविंद… pic.twitter.com/gUSP5335Et — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2025

Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated, "Arvind Kejriwal ji is not going to the Rajya Sabha. Sanjeev Arora ji remains quite active in his field, which is why he is contesting the elections."

