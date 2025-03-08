Following the leak of concept art for Avengers: Doomsday, several alleged plot details have surfaced online. The most intriguing rumour so far suggests that Robert Downey Jr. is set to portray Doctor Doom, a character who, much like Thanos, sees himself as a hero and is willing to sacrifice entire universes to save his own.

Captain Marvel’s rumoured role

Now, fresh leaks have shed light on Captain Marvel’s involvement in the film. According to The Cosmic Circus, both Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau will play pivotal roles in the upcoming Avengers instalment. Danvers is reportedly focussed on bringing Rambeau back home after she was trapped in an alternate reality at the end of The Marvels (2023).

"Captain Marvel is currently studying how Kamala’s bangle—also known as the Kree Quantum Bands—works, as well as investigating the jump point systems to see if she can recreate the events from The Marvels to bring Monica back. The problem is, if she succeeds, she may doom her own universe to a terrible fate."

The report further claims that Monica Rambeau’s role in Avengers: Doomsday will be significant, likening it to Vision’s role in Avengers: Infinity War.

A lineup of heroes

The film is expected to feature several key MCU characters, including The Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain America, Wong, Bruce Banner, She-hulk, and a few mutants.

With such a massive ensemble and high-stakes multiversal consequences, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Marvel films yet. The movie is set for a worldwide release on 1 May 2026.

