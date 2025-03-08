After a six-year hiatus, One-Punch Man is finally returning, as Season 3 has received an official release date and a brand-new trailer. The highly anticipated season will premiere in October 2025, much to the delight of fans.

Why the long wait?

The anime, based on the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, has had long gaps between seasons. The first season debuted in 2015, followed by the second in 2019. The delay between seasons is largely due to the slow release pace of the manga, combined with the high-quality animation that takes time to produce.

What is One-Punch Man about?

The series is a satirical take on the superhero genre, following Saitama, a regular Japanese salaryman who decides to become a hero. After three years of intense training, he becomes so powerful that he can defeat any opponent with a single punch. However, his overwhelming strength leaves him bored, as no battle provides a real challenge.

Set in an alternate Earth where monsters and supervillains frequently threaten humanity, Saitama is joined by his loyal sidekick Genos, a powerful cyborg, as they navigate the ranks of the Hero Association.

What to expect in season 3

Season 3 is being produced by Studio J.C. Staff, which previously handled Season 2. The official synopsis reads:

"Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of 'special training,' he's become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association."

With its mix of comedy, action, and social commentary, One-Punch Man remains one of the most popular anime series worldwide. The show currently holds a 100% critic rating and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

