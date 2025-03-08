IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: It will be a big day for India and New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 9) as they face each other in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. The contest at the Dubai International Stadium will be huge considering India have beaten New Zealand in the group stage while the Kiwis have an impressive record in ICC tournaments against the Men in Blue. Ahead of the mega-final contest between India and New Zealand, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final on TV?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final starts?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 9) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy Final: IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.