Hours after the US media reported about some heated exchange between Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a cabinet meeting, US President Donald Trump denied the reports of a clash between his two Cabinet members.

When asked about the clash, Trump took a jab, calling the reporter a "troublemaker" for asking this question.

The US president was accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the briefing, when he denied the reports of Musk and Rubio getting into a clash, saying that they got "along fantastically well", adding that there was no clash during the meeting.

When asked about the tensions between the two, Trump said, "No clash. I was there. You're just a troublemaker."

"And you're not supposed to be asking that question because we're talking about the World Cup. Elon gets along great with Marco, and they're both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash."

Following this, Trump asked the reporter who he was affiliated with, "Who are you with?" The reporter replied that he was with NBS, to which Trump snarked, "No wonder."

Another reporter asked, "Sir, just on the Cabinet meeting, you said Musk will play an advisory role.”

Trump was quick to respond, saying, “We're talking about FIFA. Thank you very much.”

He further reiterated his support for both Musk and Rubio, calling them "great guys".

"And by the way, they both get along fantastically well. Marco has done unbelievably as Secretary of State, and Elon is a very unique guy. He's done a fantastic job," he added.

As per a report by the New York Times, Musk argued with Rubio and separately with transportation secretary Sean Duffy during a cabinet meeting in the presence of Trump on Thursday (March 6).

According to The Times, Musk accused Rubio of failing to slash his staff, saying, "You have fired nobody."

Rubio reacted strongly, pointing out that over 1,500 State Department officials had taken early retirement in buyouts, which should be counted as layoffs.

Meanwhile, Musk was called a "liar" by a top diplomat in Trump's cabinet, Sean Duffy, the department of transport secretary. Duffy accused the DOGE chief of firing people who should not have been laid off—a claim that Musk denied.

