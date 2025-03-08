Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (March 8) thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting Israel against Hamas.

This comes after Palestinian militant group Hamas said that they held direct talks with a US envoy on freeing hostages held in Gaza. While Israel said that they were unaware of progress in talks.

However, on Saturday, Israeli PM Netanyahu took to X, saying in a post, "Thank you President Trump for once again boldly supporting Israel in our just war against the monstrous Hamas terrorists."

Thank you President Trump for once again boldly supporting Israel in our just war against the monstrous Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/n49QOk3zsH — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 8, 2025

Netanyahu, in his thank-you post to Trump, reshared a post by Trump in which he again warned Hamas that if it doesn't free the hostages it is holding in Gaza, "there will be hell to pay later".

Trump also shared photos of his White House meeting with eight released Israeli hostages.

On Friday, Israel Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Netanyahu's top confidant "lashed out" at US hostage envoy Adam Boehler after Israel learned that Trump aide held a meeting with a senior Hamas delegation to discuss the release of American hostages from Gaza.

Trump aide held an unprecedented meeting in Doha with a senior Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya to discuss the potential release of American hostages from Gaza, a Western official told The Times of Israel.

Dermer lashed out at Boehler, during a phone call held on Tuesday, for discussing the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would release in exchange for the five American hostages without Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's consent, the official said.

