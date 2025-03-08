One of President Donald Trump’s first actions upon returning to office in January was a sweeping removal of “woke” language across federal government websites. According to an investigation by the New York Times, this directive has led to hundreds of terms being erased or avoided in official communications.
The Times reported that the list of banned words includes phrases such as “sense of belonging,” “all-inclusive” and “at risk.” However, the purge has also extended to seemingly neutral terms like “women,” “institutional” and “systemic.”
While critics argue this move is discriminatory, it shows a contradiction in Trump’s administration. The president and his allies have often positioned themselves as defenders of free speech. Yet, they are now overseeing one of the most extensive language restrictions in recent history.
A push for ‘free speech,’ but with limits
On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.” The order declared, “Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society.” However, the language restrictions now in place appear to contradict that stance.
According to The Times, additional words that federal agencies have been instructed to avoid include “historically,” “Native American,” “health equity,” and “political.” The list, compiled from various government memos, internal guidance documents, and official directives, shows a major shift in the administration’s approach to language.
In some cases, agencies have been ordered to remove these words from public-facing materials, including websites and educational content. At other agencies, managers have been advised to exercise caution when using certain terms, though not all have been explicitly banned.
Although every administration makes adjustments to official language to align with its policies, this latest purge shows an effort to reshape the way government communicates on social issues, diversity, and inclusion.
Here is the full list of words The New York Times identified as being targeted for removal or restriction across federal agencies:
accessible
activism
activists
advocacy
advocate
advocates
affirming care
all-inclusive
allyship
anti-racism
antiracist
assigned at birth
assigned female at birth
assigned male at birth
at risk
barrier
barriers
belong
bias
biased
biased toward
biases
biases towards
biologically female
biologically male
BIPOC
Black
breastfeed + people
breastfeed + person
chestfeed + people
chestfeed + person
clean energy
climate crisis
climate science
commercial sex worker
community diversity
community equity
confirmation bias
cultural competence
cultural differences
cultural heritage
cultural sensitivity
culturally appropriate
culturally responsive
DEI
DEIA
DEIAB
DEIJ
disabilities
disability
discriminated
discrimination
discriminatory
disparity
diverse
diverse backgrounds
diverse communities
diverse community
diverse group
diverse groups
diversified
diversify
diversifying
diversity
enhance the diversity
enhancing diversity
environmental quality
equal opportunity
equality
equitable
equitableness
equity
ethnicity
excluded
exclusion
expression
female
females
feminism
fostering inclusivity
GBV
gender
gender based
gender based violence
gender diversity
gender identity
gender ideology
gender-affirming care
genders
Gulf of Mexico
hate speech
health disparity
health equity
hispanic minority
historically
identity
immigrants
implicit bias
implicit biases
inclusion
inclusive
inclusive leadership
inclusiveness
inclusivity
increase diversity
increase the diversity
indigenous community
inequalities
inequality
inequitable
inequities
inequity
injustice
institutional
intersectional
intersectionality
key groups
key people
key populations
Latinx
LGBT
LGBTQ
marginalize
marginalized
men who have sex with men
mental health
minorities
minority
most risk
MSM
multicultural
Mx
Native American
non-binary
nonbinary
oppression
oppressive
orientation
people + uterus
people-centered care
person-centered
person-centered care
polarization
political
pollution
pregnant people
pregnant person
pregnant persons
prejudice
privilege
privileges
promote diversity
promoting diversity
pronoun
pronouns
prostitute
race
race and ethnicity
racial
racial diversity
racial identity
racial inequality
racial justice
racially
racism
segregation
sense of belonging
sex
sexual preferences
sexuality
social justice
sociocultural
socioeconomic
status
stereotype
stereotypes
systemic
systemically
they/them
trans
transgender
transsexual
trauma
traumatic
tribal
unconscious bias
underappreciated
underprivileged
underrepresentation
underrepresented
underserved
undervalued
victim
victims
vulnerable populations
women
women and underrepresented