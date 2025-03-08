Ace India batter Virat Kohli suffered a blow to his knee during training ahead of the India-New Zealand Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 9). While facing a seamer in the nets at the ICC Academy, Kohli was hit on his knee, prompting him to drop guards and stop training, per reports. The Indian physio ran towards him and applied a spray, wrapping the injured area with a bandage.

Despite suffering pain, Kohli remained at the training ground, observing the team practice from a distance. The Indian staff later clarified that the injury wasn’t serious and that Kohli would be fit to feature in the Sunday showdown in Dubai.

India’s Dubai advantage

Most Champions Trophy 2025 participating teams have shown resentment over India enjoying the much-talked-about ‘venue advantage’ at the event. While every other team travelled across different cities in Pakistan and those in Group A to Dubai, taking flights, changing hotels, training and playing at separate venues, India was far from such logistical challenges.

After the PCB and the ICC picked Dubai as a neutral venue, accepting the hybrid model for the eight-team tournament, India stayed in the same hotel, practised at one training ground and played all their matches, including the knockouts in Dubai only.

The conversation began soon after the tournament commenced, with Pakistan, England, and later South African players criticising the schedule challenges faced by everyone barring India. While former England captains-turned-broadcasters Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton admitted India has an advantage playing in Dubai, Proteas batter David Miller revealed he will support New Zealand in the grand finale—the team that knocked South Africa out of the tournament in the semis.

India-New Zealand finale

India and New Zealand will meet in the summit clash of the first showpiece event of the year, but not for the first time; going back 25 years ago, both the teams met in the final of this tournament, where the Kiwis emerged victorious.

A quarter of a century later, the unbeaten Indian Team in this tournament has a chance to avenge that loss and claim their third Champions Trophy title, and should that happen, India will become the most successful team in this competition, winning three CT titles (most by anyone).

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand faced off earlier in this edition in the group stage, where the Men in Blue won the contest by 44 runs.

