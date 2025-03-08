The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai is scheduled for Sunday (Mar 9). While the Men in Blue entered the summit clash after beating former winners Australia in the first semi-final, New Zealand prevailed against tournament favourites South Africa in the second in Lahore. However, with Sunday being the D-Day for the grand finale, let’s take a look at India’s record in ICC finals played on Sundays to check how lucky it is for them.

India and New Zealand have won the Champions Trophy title before, with the Kiwis winning it back in 2000 (beating India in the finale) and India doing it twice, first back in 2002 (sharing the title with Sri Lanka due to a washed-out finale) and later doing it 12 years ago in England, beating the hosts in a rain-hit clash.

Meanwhile, both teams have had their share of failures and successes in the ICC tournaments (across formats) since India won just one (2024 T20 World Cup) since winning their last ODI World Cup (in 2011), while the Black Caps were the winners of the inaugural WTC Final (in 2021), beating the Kohli-led Indian Team in the one-off finale.

Speaking of the Men in Blue, they suffered contrasting fates in their last two ICC finals (played) on ‘Sundays’. While Australia thrashed them mercilessly in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, winning by six wickets, the Men in Blue, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, beat the Proteas for their second T20 World Cup title last year (in the Americas), ending their ICC trophy drought.

India's record in ICC Finals

The Indian men’s cricket team has played ten finals across formats, winning five and losing as many.

Let’s look at their record playing ICC finals on Sunday and on which day they won the most.

India’s record in ICC Finals played on Sundays -

2014 T20 World Cup Final - Lost

2003 ODI World Cup Final - Lost

2000 Champions Trophy Final - Lost

2017 Champions Trophy Final – Lost

2013 Champions Trophy Final (Sunday/Monday) – Won

Luckiest Day for India

Of the ten finals, they won five, and three of them took place on Mondays and the remaining two on Saturdays.

ICC Finals played on Mondays -

2002 Champions Trophy Final - Won

2007 T20 World Cup Final – Won

2013 Champions Trophy Final (Sunday/Monday) – Won

ICC Finals played on Saturdays -

2011 ODI World Cup Final Saturday - Won

1983 ODI World Cup Final Saturday – Won

So, would India break the ‘Sunday jinx’ against New Zealand, creating history in Dubai? Time will tell!

