Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson delivered commanding centuries as New Zealand stormed into the Champions Trophy final with a resounding 50-run win over South Africa in a high-scoring semi-final on Wednesday. They will now face India in the summit clash on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a record-breaking total of 362/6, the highest in Champions Trophy history. Ravindra played a stunning knock of 108 off 101 balls, decorated with 13 fours and a six, while Williamson anchored the innings with a composed 102 off 94 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. Their 164-run partnership set the foundation for a powerful finish. Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37), Glenn Phillips (49* off 27), and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12) capitalized in the final 10 overs, adding 112 runs.

Chasing 363, South Africa put up a spirited fight but fell short at 312/9. David Miller dazzled with an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen (69) and skipper Temba Bavuma (56) provided strong contributions. However, New Zealand’s spinners tightened the screws in the middle overs. Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers with 3/43, while Bracewell (1/53), Phillips (2/27), and Ravindra (1/20) played crucial supporting roles.

South Africa started steadily despite losing Ryan Rickelton early for 17. Bavuma and van der Dussen stitched a 105-run stand, bringing up the team’s century in the 18th over. However, Santner turned the tide, dismissing Bavuma in the 23rd over and soon sending van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen (3) back to the pavilion. Ravindra then accounted for Aiden Markram (31), reducing South Africa to 189/5 in the 33rd over. Wiaan Mulder (8), Marco Jansen (3), and Keshav Maharaj (1) departed quickly, leaving too much for Miller, who reached his century off the final ball.

Williamson, Rachin score centuries

Earlier, New Zealand’s innings began with a solid 48-run stand between Ravindra and Will Young (21) before Young fell to Lungi Ngidi (3/72). Ravindra, in sublime touch, executed exquisite pull shots and back-foot drives to notch his second century of the tournament, following his 112 against Bangladesh. This marked his fifth ICC tournament century after three in the 2023 World Cup. Williamson, steady as ever, secured his 15th ODI century and his fourth against South Africa, making it three consecutive tons against them.

The Ravindra-Williamson combination proved too strong for the Proteas’ bowlers. Wiaan Mulder left the field with a strain after conceding 48 runs in six overs. Ravindra eventually fell to Kagiso Rabada (2/70), while Williamson mistimed a ramp shot off Mulder’s bowling. Mitchell and Phillips then provided late fireworks, ensuring New Zealand set a daunting target.

With this emphatic win, New Zealand booked their place in the final, bringing the curtain down on Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They now gear up for a high-stakes showdown against India on Sunday.

