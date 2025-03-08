Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has handpicked middle order batter Shreyas Iyer as India’s trump card for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai this Sunday. Ashwin, who announced his international retirement midway through BGT late last year, admitted Iyer’s form has helped India in more than one way, with ace batter Virat Kohli excelling at number three because of him.

Iyer (at number four) has been the best thing that happened to Indian cricket in a long time. Although injuries ate a lot of his career in the beginning, with his tussle with the BCCI over disobeying orders adding fuel to the fire, his return to the ODI setup boosted India’s chances of becoming the first team ever to win three Champions Trophy titles.

Iyer made merry during the home ODI World Cup a couple of years ago, scoring twin hundreds during the tournament, and even this time in Dubai, he hasn’t let his guard down, delivering in almost every game for the Men in Blue. The right-handed batter has amassed 195 runs in four innings this time, with his handy knocks coming against Pakistan (group stage) and Australia in the crucial semis tie.

While against the arch-rivals, Iyer and Kohli stitched a 114-run stand for the third wicket, helping India complete the chase, they added 91 against the mighty Aussies in the semis, putting India in front to complete another win.

“For me, the game-changer will be Shreyas Iyer. It is because of his recent form. This guy has had an excellent 2023 World Cup. He has batted well against New Zealand. He has played well at the Wankhede in Mumbai. And once again, in this tournament, he has looked crackerjack," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

“He has worked well on his short-ball game as well. Of course, he got out in the last game. But it shouldn’t matter. I think this is Shreyas Iyer’s biggest strength. He wants to get better at what he is not good at,” Ashwin added.

How did it help Kohli?

Iyer’s form (especially against the spin) strengthened India's chances to stay ahead in each game, as Kohli, who bats at number three, also benefitted from it. Ashwin explains how.

“The way he (Iyer) plays, it helps Virat Kohli. There was a question with Gauti in the press conference. What was the conversation with Virat? Because he got out against a leg-spinner. Gauti gave an amazing answer. A guy has played 300 games. Obviously, he will get out. But apart from that, there is one thing: Virat Kohli is able to play the way he is playing because Shreyas Iyer is playing this way against spin."

“So, the captains are in a catch-22 situation. There will be a partnership between Shreyas and Virat. When there is a partnership between Virat and Shreyas, the captains can’t enforce a spin choke."

“Shreyas is removing all the pressure from Virat. So, these two in the middle overs have forged a formidable pair. And for Virat’s success, Shreyas Iyer has played a part in it. And for Shreyas’ success, Virat has a part in it. Because this is what people call playing in partnerships," Ashwin concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)