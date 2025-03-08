India's young batting star Shubman Gill is eager to channel the lessons learned from the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final as he prepares to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9).

A year ago, India was on the brink of replicating the 2011 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni, but a stunning innings from Travis Head shattered their dreams in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue had enjoyed a near-perfect campaign, winning all nine group-stage matches and dominating New Zealand in the semi-final before falling short in the title clash.

Now, with another shot at ICC glory, Gill, currently the No. 1 ranked ODI batter, is determined to ensure a solid start for India, easing the burden on the middle order in the high-pressure decider.

'Patience is key'

Reflecting on his first ICC final, Gill acknowledged the nerves that came with the occasion and emphasised the importance of patience in big matches.

"(It felt like) I was losing time to dominate in that game. I think in big ICC knockout matches, you can give yourself a little bit more time than you think," he shared.

Gill also pointed to India's recent success in the 2024 T20 World Cup as a confidence booster. "We lost (the ODI World Cup final) in '23 and then won the T20 World Cup (in 2024). So I think we have got good momentum going into this tournament."

With the weight of expectations from millions of Indian fans, Gill believes this final presents a golden opportunity for the team to cap off a strong year in international cricket. "It's going to be a really exciting game for us. If we win this one, it would be a great way to end this format this year."