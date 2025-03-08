Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Amelia Kerr wrote her name into the record books with a remarkable bowling performance against UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Kiwi leg-spinner became the first player from the MI Women’s team to take a five-wicket haul, with figures of 5/38 in Lucknow. This achievement also places her in an exclusive club alongside Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who was the first to take a fifer for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Advertisment

A performance to remember

Kerr’s spell was a masterclass in aggressive and strategic bowling. While she did concede a few boundaries, her ability to break through the opposition’s lineup turned the tide in MI’s favour. Reflecting on her performance, Kerr shared insights into her approach. She said, “I just think about my bowling and try to keep it as simple as possible. If I do that, it allows me to be aggressive while restricting runs. I did concede a few, but the key is to take wickets and hold teams back. It’s nice to contribute with the ball.”

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri names potential X-factor who could decide the final

Advertisment

Her crucial breakthroughs ensured MI remained in control throughout the game, eventually securing a dominant victory.

Achieving a fifer for Mumbai Indians is a special milestone, but the connection with Lasith Malinga makes it even more significant. Kerr, who grew up watching the Sri Lankan speedster terrorise batters with his pinpoint yorkers, found it surreal to now share a record with him.

“It’s very cool! I definitely watched him as a kid and always knew that when he came on, he would bowl a yorker and get a player out. Obviously, we’re very different bowlers, but that’s a really cool connection. He’s probably one of the greatest to have ever played, with his unique style and impact.”

Advertisment

While Malinga dominated with his slingy pace and toe-crushing yorkers, Kerr’s brilliance lies in her deceptive leg-spin and ability to outfox batters with subtle variations. Yet, both share a common trait—turning games around for Mumbai Indians with their match-winning spells.

With this stellar performance, Kerr also ascended to the top of the WPL wicket-takers’ list, donning the prestigious Purple Cap. However, she remains focused on the bigger picture—helping MI win more matches and ultimately lifting the trophy.

“It’s nice to contribute to a win today, and hopefully, there are more wins ahead for Mumbai Indians. There’s still a long way to go, and we’re taking each game as it comes. It’s also great to have Nat (Sciver-Brunt) with the Orange Cap in our camp. These are pleasing signs for us as a team.”