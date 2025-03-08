Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has labeled India as the favorites for Sunday’s Champions Trophy final against New Zealand but emphasised that the advantage is marginal, given the strength of the Black Caps.

India, unbeaten in the tournament, secured a place in the final after defeating Australia in the semifinal. New Zealand, finishing second behind India in Group A, booked their final spot with a dominant victory over South Africa in Lahore.

"If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand," Shastri said on The ICC Review. "So India start as favorites, but only just." The final will be a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy title clash, where New Zealand triumphed by four wickets in Nairobi.

Analysing the key players, Shastri highlighted four New Zealand stars who could make an impact—Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips. He described Ravindra as 'immensely talented', praised Williamson for his 'stability and calmness like a saint', and lauded Santner’s intelligent leadership. He also pointed out Phillips as a potential X-factor.

On the Indian side, Shastri singled out Virat Kohli as a game-changer, especially given his current form. He also recognised Williamson's ability to perform in crucial moments. "Now, on current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it’s Williamson or Kohli," he remarked.

Ravindra, just 25, has already scored five centuries in ICC 50-over tournaments—the youngest to do so. "I like the way he moves in the crease," Shastri said. "There's an element of fluency, he plays the quicks well, and he has a very good temperament."

'Santner is an intelligent man'

Williamson, known for his leadership and consistency, has been in stellar form with scores of 81 against India and 102 against South Africa. "He's very stable, there's an element of calmness. He's like a saint, just sitting, meditating," Shastri observed. He compared Williamson’s movement at the crease to elite batters like Joe Root and Kohli, noting the fluency in their footwork.

Shastri also praised Santner, leading New Zealand in his first ICC tournament as captain. "He's an intelligent man, and this captaincy suits him. It adds an edge to his game as a batter, bowler, and overall cricketer," he said.

As for potential match-winners, Shastri believes all-rounders could play a decisive role. "For Player of the Match, I’d go with an all-rounder—Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, Glenn Phillips could turn the game around with a quick-fire cameo or a couple of crucial wickets," he predicted.

