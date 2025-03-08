Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, explained the reasoning behind the team’s batting order shuffle. He highlighted that Axar Patel’s promotion to number five allows him to express himself and showcase his talent on the global stage.

India will face New Zealand in the final on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue remain unbeaten in the tournament, while the Kiwis have displayed impressive all-round performances under Mitchell Santner’s captaincy. This highly anticipated clash revisits the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand emerged victorious. Additionally, India will be looking to settle past scores, having suffered defeats against the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns meant that all their matches were played in Dubai. In contrast, other teams had to shuttle between Pakistan and Dubai during the league stage and semifinals, leading to debates about scheduling fairness. Critics, including former cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, have suggested that India gained an advantage by playing all their matches at a single venue, reducing travel fatigue and allowing them to tailor their squad to Dubai’s conditions.

'We don't care what people say'

Addressing these concerns, Gambhir remained unfazed. “We have answered this before—we don’t care what people say. Axar is a quality player, and it’s important to give him opportunities. This is how cricket should be played, and this is how we will continue to play. We recognise Axar’s ability, and we will keep backing him at number five so that he can perform, express himself, and showcase his talent to the world,” he stated during a post-match press conference.

Axar Patel’s promotion to number five has been a significant talking point in the tournament. His composed knock of 27 runs off 30 balls, including a boundary and a six, helped stabilize India’s innings in the semi-final against Australia. Overall, he has excelled in his new role, amassing 69 runs in two matches.

Gambhir also shed light on KL Rahul’s placement at number six instead of a higher batting position. According to him, this strategic move provides India with greater batting depth, aligning with the team’s approach to the game.

“In team sports, numbers and batting positions don’t matter—it’s the impact that counts. The priority should be securing a spot in the playing XI and contributing to the team in any role required. KL has embraced this role at number six and has done it exceptionally well. People keep questioning this decision, but we believe he strengthens our depth at that position,” Gambhir explained.

“Our focus is not on fixed batting positions but on creating maximum impact for the team. That’s the approach we will continue to follow,” he concluded.

