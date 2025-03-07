The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to choose the same pitch used for the India vs Pakistan clash in the group stage for Sunday’s (Mar 9) Champions Trophy 2025 final. The clash at the Dubai International Stadium will be India’s fifth of the tournament at the same venue while it will be New Zealand’s second having also featured in a group stage clash last Sunday. India beat Pakistan by six wickets and New Zealand by 44 runs in their group matches in Dubai.

Match to be played on IND-PAK pitch

According to prominent cricket website Cricbuzz, the ICC officially have chosen the same pitch used in the group match. The match was a one-sided affair as India won with 45 balls to spare in the contest with bowlers playing an important part. India have a good track record in ODI at the venue as they have won 10 matches out of the 11played, while the other one was a washout.

The India-Pakistan match yielded an aggregate of 485 runs with Virat Kohli being the shining star. The former India captain scored his 82nd international hundred in the match, 51st in the ODIs. Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets in the match highlighting the dominance of spin bowlers.

"In every match, the wicket changes slightly. As a batting coach, how do you assess our batsmen's ability to adapt? While the wicket does change a bit, its overall nature hasn't shifted much,” India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said in Friday's presser.

India take on NZ in final

For the second time in eight days, India and New Zealand will meet in the Champions Trophy, with the tournament up for stakes on Sunday. India had beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the group stage encounter and will be hoping for a similar result while the Kiwis look to add more misery to India having beaten them in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final.