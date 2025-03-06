Virat Kohli has scored 14,180 runs in One-Dayers, making him the second-highest run-scorer in this format, only behind veteran batters Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426); he, however, is also among the top three run-getters for England in ODIs, and all without hitting even a single boundary.

Strange, right? Here’s how it is.

Regarding runs scored (for England) in ODIs, Kohli is only behind World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and star batter Joe Root.

Wait, What?

Midway through the India-Australia semi-final clash in Dubai on Tuesday, a stat featured on live television showing Virat has scored over 5800 (and counting)* runs just in singles, with only Morgan (7701 – ODI career runs) and Root (6859 – ODI career runs) ahead of him for England. Putting that into perspective, this is an unbelievable feat by Kohli - a testament to his greatness as an ODI batter.

On that particular list, Kohli is followed by the Sri Lankan pair of Kumar Sangakkara (5,688) and Mahela Jayawardene (5,046), alongside veteran Indian captain MS Dhoni (4,474) and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (4,057).

Kohli’s purple patch

Great players never go out of form, and Kohli’s purple patch in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is an example. Kohli began the tournament with a sluggish 22 before returning to his best against his favourite opponent, Pakistan, scoring a match-winning 100* while chasing.

Against New Zealand in India’s next league match, Kohli got out early on 11 before again hitting top form against Australia in the crucial semis clash, hitting another match-winning 84. India chased 265 with four wickets remaining, punching their final ticket.

With 217 runs in four innings, Kohli is fourth on the chart of batters with the most runs in this competition, with the English duo of Ben Duckett 1st - (227) and Joe Root 3rd - (225) among the top three. New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra is second on the list with 226 runs in three matches, including two centuries in his maiden CT edition.

India-New Zealand final

India and New Zealand will face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final this Sunday in Dubai. While India has maintained its winning streak, New Zealand lost just one (that to India). On Wednesday, New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs to qualify for the summit clash.

(With inputs from agencies)