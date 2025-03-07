It was on October 15, 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya that India and New Zealand faced each other for the first time in an ICC ODI Tournament final. At the time, the only ICC events were the World Cup and Champions Trophy - the Tests didn't need a WTC and T20s were not invented yet.

It was a time when 260+ score in ODIs was considered good enough to win and anything between 280-300 almost guaranteed a win. During those times, the powerplay or erstwhile field restrictions last for first 15 overs only and just one ball was used unless in bad shape.

As the two sides get ready to take on each other in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final on Sunday (Mar 9), lets have a look at what happened the last time they met in Champions Trophy Final.

Led by Stephen Fleming, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. The decision backfired as Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar added 141 runs for the opening wicket in 26.3 overs.

The partnership was eventually broken when Sachin got run out on a personal score of 69 off 83 balls. Ganguly, a young skipper, then found a partner in Rahul Dravid and the duo added 61 runs for the second wicket - taking India past 200 in 39 overs.

With 11 overs left and eight wickets in hand, India aimed at 300+ total but some great bowling by the Kiwis ensured that India finished at 264/6 in 50 overs. Ganguly getting out on 117 in the 43rd over also played a huge role in the innings being derailed.

Coming to the chase, India struck early as Venkatesh Prasad got Craig Spearman out on the last ball of the second over. One more wicket by Prasad and Kumble getting rid of dangerous Nathan Astle meant the Kiwis were 82/3 in 15 overs - end of the erstwhile first powerplay.

India took two more wickets at regular intervals as the Kiwis were pinned down at 132/5 in 24 overs but Chris Cairns had other plans. The all-rounder added 122 runs for the sixth wicket with Chris Harris and took the Kiwis really close to the target.

Prasad took out Harris for 46 in the penultimate over with Kiwis still needing 11 runs in nine balls. The Indian pacer then gave away seven runs in next three balls - leaving just four for the last over.

Cairns, already at 100, kept his calm along with wicketkeeper-batter Adam Parore as the Kiwis won their first ICC title by four wickets with two balls to spare.