Top 10 world news: World’s Covid death toll, Elon Musk raises $7.14 billion from investors and more

According to its estimates released on Thursday, the Covid virus has killed 13.3 million to 16.6 million people in excess in 2020 and 2021. The WHO said that most of the excess deaths —84 per cent —were concentrated in southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. In other news, billionaire Elon Musk has already raised $7.14 billion from investors in an attempt to accumulate $44 billion to buy Twitter

World’s Covid death toll triple than actually reported in 2020-21, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that the death count associated with the COVID-19 pandemic is actually three times more than the official toll attributed to the virus.

To buy Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk raises $7.14 billion from investors

The investors include crypto exchange Binance, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, asset management firms, Brookfield, Fidelity and Sequoia Capital, said media reports.

Key highlights of Amber Heard's testimony against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard took to the stands in the third week of the trial that has seen her former husband Johnny Depp testifying against her and claiming that he had never hit her or any other woman in his life.

Indian forces foil attack on Amarnath Yatra, detect tunnel connecting Pak

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said they have foiled plans of the Pakistani-based terror groups to attack Amarnath Yatra after detecting a cross-border tunnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

EU regulator assessing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that they are going to evaluate Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the age of six months and five years.

Colombian drug lord Dairo Usuga 'Otoniel' extradited to the US

Dairo Usuga led the drug cartel known as ‘Clan del Golfo’ who used to control cocaine routes through Mexico, will be facing multiple charges in both New York and Florida district courts.

To rebuild Ukraine, win war against Russia, Zelensky launches a crowdfunding platform

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russian aggression costs Ukraine $4.5 billion per week, as bombs destroy thousands of buildings, public infrastructure, and kilometres of road.

'Golfer' AB de Villiers to team up with ex-tennis star Barty in Icon Series

AB de Villiers will return as a golfer as he is set to team up with former tennis star Ashleigh Barty, who recently announced her retirement, in a top-flight golf tournament called the Icon Series.

Random guy named Ma gets detained, Alibaba loses USD 26 billion

The Global Times' former Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin clarified on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo that the person detained was a random guy with the surname 'Ma' and NOT Jack Ma, the tycoon.

Gallery | In Pics: New Mexico battles United States largest active wildfire

Thousands of residents of a historic Old West town in New Mexico face evacuation as fierce winds drove the largest active US wildfire through drought-parched forests.