Colombian drug lord Dairo Usuga 'Otoniel' extradited to the US, President Ivan Duque announces

Colombian drug trafficker Dairo Usuga, also known as ‘Otoniel’, has been extradited to the United States. Colombian president Ivan Duque took to Twitter to announce the extradition. "I want to reveal that Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel' has been extradited," Duque tweeted on Wednesday.

"Today legality, the rule of law, the security forces and justice triumphed," he added.

Usuga lead the drug cartel known as ‘Clan del Golfo’ who used to control cocaine routes through Mexico, will be facing multiple charges in both New York and Florida district courts.



The extradition was approved by the Colombian president after he was captured in the Uraba region in Antioquia province by the authorities in October. Duque went on to call it "the biggest arrest of a narco-trafficker by the Colombian police since the days of Pablo Escobar."

After the declaration, an appeal was filed from the families who suffered at the hands of Usuga and his gang to prosecute him in Colombia, but the request was denied by the Colombian State Council.

According to the Colombian state department, Usuga faces 122 charges for drug trafficking, criminal association, murder and money laundering. The gang was considered to be one of the most dangerous in the country and the authorities were not able to determine the total number of lives which were lost or affected by the activity and businesses conducted by Usuga and his gang members.