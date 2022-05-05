Chinese woman pinned down as healthcare workers forcibly conduct COVID-19 test - WATCH

The rising COVID-19 cases in Shanghai and Beijing has been the cause of major concern for the authorities and in the past few months, a number of videos have emerged from the regions showing the acute food shortage and shocking living conditions of the people amid the ongoing lockdown.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a woman can be seen pinned down by a man while conducting a Covid test. In the video, the woman can be seen lying on the floor as a man restrains her and forcibly opens her mouth while a healthcare worker takes a swab sample for a COVID-19 test.

The video has gained a lot of attention on social media with many users criticising the action.

The internet is filled with such videos as another video on Weibo showed healthcare workers entering the house of an old man by force to conduct mandatory COVID-19 tests.

Earlier, China Central Television reported that a Shanghai resident was mistakenly taken to the city’s Xinchangzheng Welfare Hospital morgue in Putuo district while the person was still alive.

The lockdown in Shanghai has been going on for more than a month and the city government has faced a lot of criticism regarding their handling of the pandemic. Reports suggested that the death toll numbers were not reported properly, and people were not receiving proper healthcare.

Since the lockdown was enforced on March 1, Shanghai has also seen a number of protests with the citizens asking for better healthcare service and proper supply of essential resources.

