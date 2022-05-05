To rebuild Ukraine, win war against Russia, Zelensky launches a crowdfunding platform

Kyiv has suffered a great deal as a result of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. From the humanitarian cost of lives lost to the destruction of homes and buildings.

To rebuild the country's lost infrastructure and to help his country win the war against Moscow, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform.

"Every donation matters for victory."

In a video that was posted to his Twitter page, President Zelensky launched the United24 platform and said in English, "in one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine."

We launched United24 @U24_gov_ua global initiative.



Its 1st component is an online platform to raise funds in support of 🇺🇦. Other projects & programs will be added soon.



You can make a donation in 1 click from any country.



Together we will win!#united24 #thepoweroffreedom pic.twitter.com/notUt1P3ZF — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 5, 2022 ×

Two months since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has suffered large scale destruction amounting to billions.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russian aggression costs Ukraine $4.5 billion per week, as bombs destroy thousands of buildings, public infrastructure, and kilometres of road.

Since Vladimir Putin launched the assault in February, the total cost of direct infrastructure damage has risen to $92 billion.

Earlier too, the country had launched fundraising efforts. In March the country launched an "Aid for Ukraine" website on which donors could contribute in 10 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and ether.

On March 19, the campaign's official website tweeted, "Over $60M contributed, with $10M donated in a few days!"

Calling on the ordinary people of the world to help Ukraine, Zelensky said "all funds will be transferred to the national bank of Ukraine and allocated to the relevant ministries.

As per him, an update about the money's usage will be given by his government every day.

